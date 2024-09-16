MP moots new flight routes from Mysuru
September 16, 2024

Meets Union Minister for Civil Aviation; seeks flights to Kochi, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has proposed new direct flight routes from Mysuru to enhance tourism, stimulate economic growth and improve convenience for residents.

In a meeting with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjaraapu Ramamohan Naidu in Vijayawada on Sept. 14, MP Yaduveer highlighted that the absence of direct flights to key destinations has hindered business efficiency and impacted regional  economic growth.

He requested introduction of flights connecting Mysuru with Kochi, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada. These routes, suggested based on feedback from the Mysuru business community with trade interests in these locations, are expected to benefit related sectors such as education, Information Technology and manufacturing.

The MP emphasised the urgent need to address the issue of limited air connectivity and the reduced number of operational flights. Currently, Mysore Airport handles only two flights a day, a significant decrease from its previous connectivity levels, he said.

This limited service restricts the mobility of residents, tourists, and business travellers, stifling Mysuru’s overall development. Despite having a fully operational airport, the reduction in flight operations has inconvenienced many and adversely affected the tourism sector, which is crucial to the local economy.

Mysuru, known for its rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks and scenic beauty, attracts a significant number of domestic and international tourists. However, inadequate air connectivity has discouraged potential visitors, leading to a decline in tourism revenue, Yaduveer noted.

The MP underscored the crucial role of robust air connectivity in boosting trade, business, and employment opportunities within the Constituency. The Minister responded positively, assuring that necessary actions would be taken to address these needs.

