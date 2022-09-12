‘Thathaiah still remains alive amongst us for his service’

September 12, 2022

Anathalaya presents Thathaiah Award

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that India is a land known for helping others, writer Rohith Chakrathirtha said that M. Venkatakrishnaiah, who was popularly known as ‘Thathaiah’, still remains alive in the hearts of many for his selfless outstanding service to the society.

He was speaking at M. Venkatakrishnaiah (Thathaiah) Award conferment programme organised marking the 178th birth anniversary of Thathaiah, at Thathaiah Anathalaya premises on N.S. Road here on Saturday.

Pointing out that we live in a country which strongly advocates helping others (Paropakara), Chakrathirtha said that real service lies in what we do but does not get publicised and only God knows about it.

Observing that service with publicity will have a tinge of selfishness, he said that help got from anywhere may change the fortunes of our life.

Arguing that politicians shell out money during elections with a selfish motive for seeking votes, he said that this does not mean service.

Stressing on the need for always remembering those who helped us, Chakrathirtha said that those who help us will always remain in our hearts.

Thathaiah, who helped thousands of children mould their future, will always remain in our hearts, he said.

Dr. S. Murali, President of Maharaja Educational Institutions of the city, who spoke after receiving ‘Thathaiah Award’, said that we should follow life just like SaRiGaMaPaDaNi…’.

Explaining the definition of SaRiGaMaPaDaNi, he said that ‘Sa’ (Sahavasa in Kannada) means those who take us on the path of achievement, ‘Ri’ (Rikta Manassu) means doing work with concentration and dedication, ‘Ga’ (Galige) means focusing on our set goals, ‘Ma’ (Manollasa) means self-evaluation with joyous moments, ‘Pa’ (Padonnati) means promotion, ‘Da’ (Dakshathe) means doing work with efficiency and ‘Ni’ (Niyama) means following norms and gaining expertise in keeping with the times.

Pointing out that though an individual wins a prize, there are many who shape the awardee, Dr. Murali opined that doing the job with dedication will help in achieving success.

He also announced that he will personally add Rs. 75,000 to the award cash prize of Rs. 25,000 and donate Rs. 1 lakh in total to Konehalli Government School at Belavadi in Mandya, where he studied.

Anathalaya President C.V. Gopinath, who presided, said that Thathaiah, apart from an iconic philanthropist, was a great social reformer and worked for the cause of women empowerment.

The winners of various contests held as part of the birth anniversary, were distributed prizes and talented students were given scholarships.

Dr. S. Murali’s wife Anupama S. Murali and Rohith Chakrathirtha were felicitated on the occasion.

Anathalaya Vice-President H. Ramachandra, Secretary Ashwath Narayan, office-bearers Satyanarayan, Dr. N. Suresh, Parthasarathi, Dr. Sarangapani and others were present.