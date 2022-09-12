Student goes missing under mysterious circumstances

September 12, 2022

Incident reported from Mandya’s Morarji Desai School

Warden ignorant about the boy missing since 19 days

Keregodu Police register kidnap case

Mandya: A 14-year-old student of Morarji Desai Residential School at Tangalagere village in Mandya taluk, has gone missing under mysterious circumstances since about 20 days and the incident has come to light lately.

But the strange fact is though the student has gone missing since many days, the incident had not come to the notice of the Hostel Warden and staff.

The missing student is H.G. Kishore, son of Eeregowda of Hiremaranahalli village in Pandavapura taluk. He was studying in 9th std. at the residential school.

Kishore’s clothes and books were found in his room and a letter said to be written by him has also been found.

Keregodu Police, who have registered a kidnap case in this regard, have launched a hunt to trace Kishore.

On July 29, Eeregowda took his son Kishore from the School to the house and left him back to the School on Aug. 10 at about 11.50 am. But on Aug. 29, when Eeregowda came to the School to take Kishore to the house on account of Gowri-Ganesha Festival, the Principal informed him that his son had not come to the School.

The shocked Eeregowda informed the Principal that he left his son to the School on Aug. 10 and the Principal immediately checked the CCTV footage, which showed Kishore entering the School.

When his room was inspected, Kishore’s clothes, books and the letter, said to be written by him, was found. The letter stated “I am not interested to study in this school. I tried to tell this many times. Daddy, uncle, do not search for me.”

But Eeregowda has denied that the letter is written by Kishore. But Kishore’s teachers say that the hand writing is that of Kishore.

Kishore had come to the School on Aug. 10 and has gone missing later. But the student going missing from the School has not come to the notice of the Hostel Warden or even the staff and they came to know about it only when Eeregowda went to the School to bring his son home for the Festival.

Though the student has gone missing since 19 days, the School Principal, teachers or the Hostel Warden has not taken the matter seriously. Even after coming to know about the student going missing, the Hostel Warden or the School Principal has not lodged a complaint with the Police, it is the missing student’s father Eeregowda who has lodged the complaint at Keregodu Police Station on Aug. 30.

Meanwhile, Morarji Desai Residential School Principal Lokesh said, “As soon as we got the information about the student going missing, a Police complaint was lodged and attempts are being made to search for him. He has not come to the School and has gone somewhere. His teachers have identified the letter written by him. Notice has been served to the Hostel Warden and others concerned. The Police are investigating and we are expecting information within a week.”

Missing Kishore’s father Eeregowda said: “It is nearing a month since my son has gone missing from the School, but there are no clues about him. When we ask the Police they say that they are searching. My son’s clothes and books were found in the Hostel. They say that they have found a letter written by my son, but that letter is not of my son.”

A student going missing from Moraji Desai Residential School was informed to me by the officials two days back. Attempts are being made to search for the missing student and the Police have been instructed in this regard. Though the student has gone missing since 19 days, it has not come to the notice of the Hostel Warden and staff. It was only after the parents enquired, they came to know. This shows how negligent the Hostel Warden, staff, School Principal and teachers are. Instructions have been given to the Deputy Director of the Education Department. Action will be taken against negligent staff only after receiving the report. – S. Aswathi, Deputy Commissioner, Mandya