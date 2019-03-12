‘Forest, Police Departments must take blame for fire atop Chamundi Hill

Mysuru: BJP State Co-spokesperson R. Raghu Kautilya has blamed the Forest and Police Departments for the recent fire atop Chamundi Hill where hundreds of acres of forest land have been destroyed.

In a press release, Raghu has stated that the National Green Tribunal must register suo-moto cases against environmental damage and direct the Police and Forest Departments to take measures to prevent future fire incidents.

Unfortunately, the Forest Department has not learnt lessons after the fire at Bandipur where thousands of acres of forest land have gutted due to forest inferno. Though the Forest Department widely claimed in the media that measures have been taken to prevent the fire, the Department was caught unawares, Raghu alleged.

He said that Chamundi Hill was a haven for illegal activities including murder, rape, gambling and dacoity and the jurisdictional Police have failed to curb the menace. Most of the Police vehicles are being used to collect fine and harass motorists. “In the enthusiasm of collecting fine, the Police have forgotten their basic duty of providing security to the Chamundi Hill,” Raghu said.

The Forest Department has failed to prevent encroachments at the foot of Chamundi Hill and surrounding areas where private landlords and land sharks have occupied and fenced hundreds of acres of land, he said and demanded the constitution of a Committee of citizens to protect the Chamundi Hill by implementing the Committee’s recommendations.

