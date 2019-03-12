Modi to return as PM with thumping majority: K.S. Eshwarappa
Mysuru:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority as the Modi wave is continuing unabated across the country with the youth and women completely in his favour, said BJP Leader and MLA K.S. Eshwarappa.

He was addressing media on the sidelines of a meeting of BJP party workers at a hotel in the city here this morning and said that not only the people in the country but the whole world was watching Modi in awe and expecting his return as the leader of the country.

