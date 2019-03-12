KSOU VC Prof. D. Shivalingaiah gets extension till May 31

Mysuru: The tenure of KSOU Vice- Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah has been extended up to May 31. Governor-Chancellor Vajubhai R. Vala has extended his tenure after his request for extension and the Government passed an order yesterday to this effect. His three year tenure had ended on Mar. 10. He was the Registrar of Tumkur University and was appointed as KSOU VC on Mar.10, 2016.

According to sources in KSOU, Prof. Shivalingaiah had already demitted office on Mar.8 itself as Mar.10 the last day of his tenure was a Sunday and Mar.9 was a Second Saturday which again is a holiday. However, the sources said that he was still hopeful of an extension of his tenure and now it has come true.

“In 2006 and 2012, the VCs were given a year’s extension as per the provisions of KSOU Act. Prof. Shivalingaiah was also hopeful of an extension. It will be the last VC selection by the Governor’s Office before the LS polls. The competition is very tough,” sources added.

Meanwhile, even as his tenure was coming to an end, the selection process had already begun with the formation of a Search Committee that included Karnataka Folklore University VC Prof. D.B. Naik, former VC of University of Mysore Prof. S.N. Hegde and National Assessment and Accreditation Council Director Dr. S.C. Sharma.

The Committee had recommended the names of R.K. Somashekar, Professor of Environmental Sciences, Bangalore University, Vidyashankar, Professor at Bangalore Institute of Technology, KSOU Dean (Education) Jagadeesh, Professor of Microbiology, University of Mysore (UoM), V. Ravishankar Rai and M .Ramachandra, Zoology Professor, Bangalore University for the post of the VC. Now that the extension has been given it is not sure whether the same Search Committee will be there or a new one set up.

Also since the extension order said that it is May 31, or the appointment of a new VC whichever is earlier, there are still chances of a new VC being appointed if the State Election Commission gives its approval. However, since the Model Code of Conduct is in place following the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, the appointment of the new VC could be postponed, said the sources.

