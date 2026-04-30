Bengaluru rain fury: 7 die in wall collapse

April 30, 2026

Chief Minister announces Rs. 5 lakh compensation for victims’ families; PMO announces Rs. 2 lakh

Bengaluru: Seven people were killed after a compound wall attached to Bowring Hospital collapsed due to heavy rains here yesterday. The victims, mostly street vendors and pedestrians, were reportedly taking shelter near the wall when it suddenly fell amid strong winds and heavy downpour.

The deceased have been identified as Fayaz Ahmed (39) Mohammed Abdul Haq (52), Musavir Begaum (6) residents of Bengaluru; K.K. Latha (57) and Smita (47), from Kerala, Salavuddin Ansari (36) from Uttar Pradesh and Naseemullah (19) from Assam.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar and obtained a detailed briefing from Police, BBMP and health officials regarding the incident. He later visited the accident site and directed all departments, including civic and emergency response agencies, to submit an immediate detailed report.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that seven people had died and several others were injured in the collapse. According to preliminary inputs shared by authorities, the wall was old and weakened, and the incident occurred during sudden heavy rain and gusty winds.

Expressing strong anger, the Chief Minister ordered a comprehensive inquiry into possible lapses in maintenance and urban safety monitoring. He also directed officials to identify responsibility at all levels.

“Couldn’t you see the condition of the old wall? Was there no coordination among departments? This tragedy could have been avoided if proper precautions were taken,” Siddaramaiah reportedly said, pulling up officials for negligence.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inspecting the incident spot, along with officials, amid rainfall.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and instructed that all injured persons be given free and priority medical treatment. He also visited the emergency ward at Bowring Hospital and interacted with the injured, instructing doctors to ensure the best possible care.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and senior civic officials also rushed to the spot and reviewed rescue and relief operations.

Emergency teams used earthmovers to clear debris and recover victims, while police cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.