Rains bring respite from heat in Mysuru
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Rains bring respite from heat in Mysuru

April 30, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Scattered to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds brought some respite to the residents yesterday, who were reeling under scorching heat.

The rain which began at about 9 pm, poured continuously for over 30 minutes and later reduced to a drizzle.   

Following continuous rains, rain water flowed like a stream at K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and other roads in the heart of the city. Rain water also gushed a few houses located in low lying areas catching the residents off guard.

Gusty winds brought down dry and weak branches of trees near Narayana Hospital on Outer Ring Road and near Mahadeshwara Temple in Kumbarakoppal,following which the MCC Abhaya team members rushed to the spots and cleared the fallen branches.

As a coconut tree fell on a house near Mahadeshwara Temple, the tree could not be removed last night. A crane will be pressed into service today and the tree will be cleared.

Also, a few localities plunged into darkness as CESC had disconnected  the power supply as a precautionary step. The power supply was restored when the rain receded, later in the night.

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