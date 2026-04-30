PHC Medical Officer accused of inappropriate behaviour

April 30, 2026

Dr. S. Anil Kumar of Harohalli (Mellahalli) PHC immediately relieved and transferred to the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Dept.; DHO recommends his suspension

Mysore/Mysuru: Medical Officer of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Harohalli (Mellahalli) in Mysuru taluk, is facing charges of misbehaviour, by allegedly drinking liquor and smoking during duty hours recently.

Dr. S. Anil Kumar is that Government official, the video of whom smoking at the premises of the PHC has gone viral on social networking sites. Besides, he was found walking uncontrollably, under the influence of liquor, as caught on camera on Tuesday (Apr. 28).

Taking receipt of the matter, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.P.C. Kumaraswamy told media persons that the said doctor has been relieved from duty at Harohalli PHC and has been asked to report on transfer to the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Department. While another doctor has been posted as a replacement, in his place.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Kumaraswamy attributed the misconduct of Dr. Anil Kumar to personal reasons, following which he was also referred to counselling. He had recovered and was normal, but has yet again repeated his histrionics. Apart from his transfer, he has been recommended for suspension.

Prior to this, a complaint had been received at DHO office on Mar. 27 itself, through Taluk Medical Officer against Dr. Anil Kumar. For the last 15 days, he had been posting abusive messages in the hospital’s WhatsApp group, that has 12 staff including seven women, much to their discomfort, it is stated.

He was allegedly making video calls to the hospital staff at midnight hours, threatening them to receive his call. He daily smokes and drinks a peg or two, inside Out-Patients Department (OPD), the staff had stated in the complaint, expressing their fears to work with him in such an unsafe condition.