KSOU may lose distance education monopoly

April 30, 2026

Conflict between KSOU VC and Higher Education Dept. set to undermine KSOU’s status; Government set to permit all Varsities to offer distance learning

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is facing the threat of losing its monopoly in offering open and distance learning courses, with the State Government allegedly leaving no stone unturned to undermine its status.

The Government is mulling over permitting all the regular Universities in the State, to offer distance education, while the University of Mysore (UoM) and several other Varsities in the State have been offering courses in distance education mode.

This follows, the Higher Education Department’s persistent efforts to rein in KSOU, especially after the right-wing sponsored event ‘Ekatma Manav Darshan – Bharat’s Worldview’ promoting the philosophy advocated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, was organised from Mar. 25 to 27 at KSOU Convocation Hall in city.

What added fuel to fire was, the level of temerity displayed by KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse, by going ahead with jointly organising the programme at KSOU campus, despite the Government’s instructions to cancel the same. This led to a conflict between

KSOU and the Government, raising the eyebrows of those privy to the matter.

Subsequently, in a perceived act of vengeance, the Higher Education Department wrote to three Banks in city, maintaining the account of KSOU, to freeze them, in the name of ongoing probe by One-Man Fact-Finding Committee headed by Justice Patil.

However, when the Bank authorities refused to heed, as the Higher Education Department failed to reply to the queries raised by the Banks, in compliance with the procedure to freeze the account, the Government, which suffered a setback, has made yet another move.

While the University of Mysore, Bangalore University, Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, Karnatak University Dharwad (KUD) and several other regular Universities are given permission to start the courses in distance mode, the Higher Education Department has larger plans to expand its plans covering all the regular Varsities. Interestingly, when the KSOU was established, the Government had revoked distance education courses in regular Varsities.

‘Not possible at one go’

When contacted by Star of Mysore, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse said, it was not possible to start open and distance learning courses simultaneously at all the Varsities, as the Government has to abide by regulations and seek the approval of Distance Education Bureau at University Grants Commission (UGC).

“Any decision of the Government should be finally approved by the Governor, the Chancellor of all Varsities. One should wait and watch the decision of the Governor, who is supposed to take a sound judgment in such matters of importance,” he added.

Explaining about the distinction set by KSOU, in the realm of distance education, Dr. Halse said, “over one lakh students are pursuing their education in over 80 courses. The learning materials are qualitative, a rarity again when compared to other Varsities. Several other Varsities, including that of Hyderabad University, follow the model of KSOU in preparing the learning materials. Hence, the KSOU won’t feel any impact, even if regular Varsities offer distance education.”