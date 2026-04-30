Drinking water from KRS, Kabini tested before supply, says DC

April 30, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of past incidents of contamination, including deaths reported in K. Salundi village in May 2024, the Mysuru District Administration has intensified monitoring of drinking water quality.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikant Reddy told Star of Mysore that water drawn from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam and the Kabini Dam is being subjected to stringent testing before supply.

“Water quality remains stable due to low turbidity in the reservoirs. We follow a strict three-stage treatment process, primary filtration, chemical treatment and UV disinfection, to eliminate bacterial contamination,” he said.

The DC further added that officials have been directed to ensure continuous monitoring and to take immediate corrective measures if any sample fails quality checks. Fresh samples are to be retested after remedial action to ensure a safe supply.

Officials have also been asked to maintain heightened vigilance, noting that contaminated water can trigger the spread of infectious diseases, the DC added.