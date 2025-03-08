Research students carry out ‘Haadi’ studies
News

Research students carry out ‘Haadi’ studies

March 8, 2025

Mysuru: Research students from various universities who are taking part in research capacity building workshop being held at the city’s Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI), visited some of the Haadis (Tribal Hamlets) in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve area recently and interacted with the tribal population living in hamlets.

During the interaction, the research students learnt about the lifestyle, culture, traditions and other practices followed by the tribal communities. Visiting the Gadde Haadi and Naanachhi Gadde Haadi in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve area, the students received inputs from tribals on their academic, economic, health, life and livelihood status.

KSTRI Deputy Director B.S. Prabha Urs, Dr. Mohan, Manjunath, Dr. Madhu of Gundlupet, Soliga community leader Dr. C. Madegowda, Dr. Ravikumar, B.R. Bhavya, Hemachandra, Taluk Welfare Officer Tejraj, Basavaraju, Venkatesh Prasad, community leaders J.B. Ramesh, J.S. Ramakrishna and others were present.

