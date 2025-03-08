AIR, Mysuru turns 90, staff take out cycle jatha

March 8, 2025

Mysuru: The staff of Akashavani (All India Radio (AIR)) Mysuru took out a cycle jatha in the city as AIR Mysuru completed its 90 years of meaningful journey, yesterday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. P. Shivaraju flagged off the cycle jatha from the premises of Kote Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that AIR Mysuru which is celebrating 90 years of meaningful existence has won hearts of millions of listeners.” It has become a household name by organising popular and thought provoking programmes. I wish that AIR Mysuru continues this tradition and increase its number of listeners in future also,” added ADC Dr. Shivaraju.

The cycle jatha passed through KR circle, Devaraja Urs Road, JLB road and KRS road before culminating at AIR premises in Yadavagiri.

At 10 am, M.K. Savita, Registrar of University of Mysore inaugurated the cultural programmes by college students. MAHAN Vice-President K.S. Gururaj inaugurated the stalls opened for the event.

Dr. Prajna Palival Gaur, Director General of the News Services Division (NSD) of Akashvani, New Delhi, Deputy Director of AIR S.S. Umesh, Asst. Director T.V. Vidyashankar, Programme Announcer Dr. Mysuru Umesh and others were present.