BJP Mahila Morcha felicitates Kho Kho champ B. Chaithra
News

BJP Mahila Morcha felicitates Kho Kho champ B. Chaithra

March 8, 2025

Mysuru: On the eve of International Women’s Day, International Kho-Kho player from Mysuru district B. Chaithra was felicitated by the State BJP Mahila Morcha at its Office in Chamarajapuram in city yesterday.

Several BJP leaders including State Mahila Morcha President C. Manjula, Vice-President Prafulla Malladi and others felicitated Chaithra.

Speaking on the occasion, Manjula said that women are achieving in all fields. “Modern women are confident of achieving in any field. Other women must get inspiration from women achievers and work hard to achieve in their chosen fields. The achievement of Kho Kho player B. Chaithra should be an inspiration to other sports-persons,” she added.

A campaign for financial empowerment of women and organ donation was also held.

District BJP Mahila Morcha President Nalinigowda, former President Mangala Somashekar, Nandini, Radhika Srinath and others were present on the occasion.

