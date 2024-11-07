MUDA meeting begins amid ongoing probes

November 7, 2024

Two MLAs bat for cancellation of all sites allotted under 50:50 ratio

Mysuru: The general meeting of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) began this morning at its office on JLB Road, amidst ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mysuru Lokayukta Police and the One-Man Judicial Commission headed by Justice P.N. Desai.

These investigative bodies are probing the controversial allotment of thousands of sites under the 50:50 scheme, which allegedly benefited individuals wielding power and influence.

This marks the first meeting since the change in leadership at MUDA, following the resignation of K. Marigowda as MUDA Chairman amidst the site allotment controversy. The State Government subsequently appointed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy as the new Chairman.

No special agenda: There was no special agenda for today’s meeting. Due to the absence of MUDA meetings over the past few months, regular operations and public services were disrupted, prompting the need for this meeting to address these concerns. The media was excluded from the meeting, with only photographers allowed inside for a few minutes.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, MUDA Chairman Lakshmikanth Reddy stated that no new topics would be discussed.

“Certain decisions and resolutions passed in previous MUDA meetings will be reviewed for approval. Today, we will discuss 172 subjects, including resolutions that were not approved by the former Commissioner,” Lakshmikanth Reddy said.

When pressed for more details, Reddy emphasised that it was a routine meeting with no major decisions on the agenda. “The meeting will proceed as per the set agenda, and the media will be briefed afterward,” he added.

‘Cancel all 50:50 site allotments’

KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, speaking to reporters, clarified that out of the 172 subjects, 167 pertain to plan approvals and site releases, involving 5,000 to 6,000 sites across more than 400 acres of land.

“The public’s trust in MUDA has eroded, and we will work to restore the situation, particularly following the 50:50 site scam, in which even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family are standing in the place of the accused. This meeting will review past mistakes in site sanctions and allotments, aiming to avoid further controversies over illegalities,” he stated.

“At the meeting, I will seek the cancellation of all the 50:50 sites at the MUDA level, and the same will be communicated to the Government,” the MLA added.

‘Follow CM’s wife, return sites’

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda also echoed similar sentiments, stating that over 3,200 sites have been allotted under the 50:50 scheme from 2020 till 2024.

“All of these sites must be reclaimed by MUDA. The illegal allottees should voluntarily return the sites to MUDA, following the example set by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi,” he said.

When reporters inquired about the sites allegedly under his possession, Harishgowda responded, “I do not possess even an inch of MUDA site under the 50:50 scheme. If anyone can prove that I possess such sites, I will resign as an MLA and retire from politics.”

Cancel only illegal sites

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, however, offered a different perspective on the issue of 50:50 sites. “Instead of cancelling all 50:50 sites, we should identify those that have been illegally allotted and cancel only those. Withdrawing all the 50:50 sites will be detrimental to the growth of Mysuru, and it will create immense trouble for genuine site owners, builders, and layout planners,” he said.

“Many urban development bodies across Karnataka have distributed sites under a 60:40 ratio, and there has been no controversy there. The controversy in MUDA has arisen due to illegal approvals. We must focus on identifying the illegality and protect the interests of genuine site owners,” he added.

MLAs Tanveer Sait (NR), Darshan Dhruvanarayana (Nanjangud) and Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda (Srirangapatna), MLCs A.H. Vishwanath, Madhu Madegowda, C.N. Manjegowda and L. Vivekananda were present at the meeting.