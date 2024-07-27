HDK turns tables on CM, Urban Development Minister
HDK turns tables on CM, Urban Development Minister

July 27, 2024

New Delhi: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has shot back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, for accusing him of also being a beneficiary of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) plot.

HDK spoke to media persons here on Friday, soon after the series of revelations made by the CM and his Cabinet Minister, about MUDA scam and related matters, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, earlier in the day.

HDK, who denied misusing his power like Siddaramaiah, went on to clarify that, though he was allotted MUDA site, he was still awaiting for sanctioning of the site, even after paying the stipulated amount of Rs. 34,000 to MUDA, 40 years ago.

“I was the CM in the year 2006 and if I wanted to misuse my office, I would have got the site registered in my name then itself. But I didn’t misuse power like CM Siddaramaiah,” said HDK, turning the tables on his detractors.

