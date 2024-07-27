Dilapidated hostel building: 122 nursing students live in constant fear

July 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: It is haven turned hazardous. In the heart of Mysuru, a group of 122 nursing students are living in fear, residing in a hostel that has become a symbol of neglect and danger. Parents of these students have urged the authorities to immediately shift their children to a safer building.

The hostel, part of the Govt. Mysore Medical College campus (governed by Mysore Medical College & Research Institute – MMC&RI), once stood as a proud facility. Today, however, it is a crumbling relic of its past, threatening the safety of its occupants.

The building, over 80 years old, is a shadow of its former self. Rainwater leaks through the ceiling, plaster falls in chunks and the walls have weakened to the point of collapse. The iron rods in the pillars and ceilings are rusting, signalling an impending disaster.

Only 3 toilets

For these young women pursuing their nursing studies, this isn’t just a place to sleep — it’s a daily reminder of the dangers they face. The students live in a two-storeyed building, with 16 rooms on the ground floor and 13 each on the first and second floors. Despite this seemingly ample space, the conditions are dire.

Out of the nine toilets, six are unusable due to a lack of water supply and a defunct internal drainage system. These facilities, once necessities, have now become a source of constant anxiety. The remaining three toilets are shared by all 122 students, a situation that has become increasingly unbearable.

Recent heavy rains in Mysuru have exacerbated the problem. Just days ago, a wall of the nearby Olympia Talkies collapsed, a stark reminder of what could happen to the hostel if left unchecked.

Ticking time bomb above heads

The students, particularly those in their final year, who are set to leave in two to three months, are acutely aware of the ticking time bomb above their heads. The plaster falling regularly from the ceiling is not just a minor inconvenience — it is a warning sign, a call to action that has so far gone unheeded.

Parents were initially reassured by the institute authorities that the hostel facilities were adequate when they enrolled their daughters in nursing school. However, they were not allowed to inspect the premises. As the reality of the situation became apparent, concerns grew.

Parents demand action

During weekend visits, parents would meet their children outside the hostel, unaware of the deteriorating conditions inside. Now, seeing the mould-covered walls and hearing stories from their children, they are demanding answers and action. One parent, visibly distressed, shared, “We were told the hostel was safe, but now we see the truth. Our daughters are living in a building that could collapse at any moment. How can we focus on their studies when their lives are at risk?”

Earlier, there were plans to demolish this dilapidated building and reconstruct the nursing hostel as they have done with the hostels of medical students that have been renovated and refurbished. But the plans did not materialise and the nursing students continue to live in distress.

To meet Director, Principal

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani and Nursing School Principal Rudrappa, are now under pressure to take immediate action. Parents are demanding that the students be relocated to the safer Backward Classes and Minorities (BCM) Hostel, a move that has become increasingly urgent as the monsoon season continues.

A delegation of parents is planning to meet the Director and the Principal to press for their demands. This is more than a story about a building; it’s about the lives and futures of 122 young women who came to Mysuru with dreams of becoming healthcare professionals to save lives.

They deserve more than to live in fear of their living conditions. They deserve a safe environment in which they can focus on their education and build a better future for themselves and others.

The students and their families are pleading for urgent action. They are not just numbers but individuals with hopes, dreams and the right to safety. As the plaster continues to fall from the walls and ceiling and the rains persist, the question remains: Will their cries for help be heard before it’s too late?