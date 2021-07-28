Broken pillar of MMC&RI gate troubles pedestrians

July 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The concrete pillar of MMC&RI gate, which is broken and fallen on the footpath, is hampering the smooth movement of pedestrians.

Though it has been a month since one of the two concrete pillars broke and fell across the footpath, it has not come to the notice of the officials concerned.

Ironically, MMC&RI Dean and Director, Chief Accounts Officer, Assistant Administrative Officer, Principal, Professors and heads of various Departments take this route for one or the other work every day, but have failed to notice the fallen pillar.

Similarly, the iron grills attached to the compound of Cheluvamba Hospital (near the traffic signal light) has been stolen by miscreants months ago. With the iron grills missing, anybody can enter and exit the hospital anytime and it is high time the officials concerned take steps to install the iron grills for the security and safety of patients as well as the hospital, public said.