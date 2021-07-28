‘DC will be recommended to consider long-serving Pourakarmikas’
July 28, 2021

Assures MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy has assured that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) will be recommended to consider the long-standing services of Pourakarmikas who are among the 107 Pourakarmikas left out of the list in direct recruitment.

He was speaking at a meeting convened at the MCC Old Council Hall to discuss the issue of stopping of services of 107 Pourakarmikas here on Monday.

Karnataka Pourakarmika Association President Narayana, who is also a former Mayor of Mysuru, other office-bearers, ex-Corporator K.C. Showkath Pasha and other leaders had a detailed discussion with the Commissioner on how cleanliness will be affected in Wards due to shortage of Pourakarmikas.

Maintaining that the names of 107 Pourakarmikas were left out from the list when the contractual Pourakarmikas were converted as permanent workers, they argued that these staff missed out by default  and due to  some other technical and miscellaneous  reasons while completing the formalities required in the application form. 

Contending that these Pourakarmikas have been serving the MCC for 10 to 15 years and were covered under PF and ESI, they urged Lakshmikantha Reddy to continue with their services.

After hearing the Pourkarmika leaders, the MCC Commissioner directed MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj to re-verify the list and regularise the services of all the eligible Pourakarmikas, who meet the required qualifications that come under the guidelines formulated for the conversion of contractual workers to permanent workers.

He further said that the Deputy Commissioner would be recommended to consider the services of long-serving Pourakarmikas.

MCC Pourakarmika Association President N. Mara, office-bearers R.R. Ramesh, Mohankumar, T. Srinivas and others attended the meeting.

