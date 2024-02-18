Signs of trouble: Misaligned signboards on Hunsur Road

February 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Traffic signboards or signages are essential components of any road infrastructure, serving as vital navigational aids for both tourists and city residents. They convey crucial information to commuters, directing them towards their intended destinations.

Recently, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) installed a huge directional signboard along Hunsur Road, positioned after the Aishwarya Petrol Bunk junction. However, rather than adhering to its primary function of displaying directional information, approximately 75 percent of the signboard’s space is allocated for advertising purposes, prominently featuring contact numbers.

Regulations stipulate that directional indicators and destination markers should dominate the signage, with advertising content confined to a minimal portion of the space. Unfortunately, in this instance, the established proportion has been grossly violated, prioritising advertisement placement over navigational guidance.

Furthermore, the arrangement of direction indicators on the signboard exacerbates the issue. Typically, the names of destinations should be positioned on the left side of the hoarding, facilitating easy viewing for commuters entering Mysuru city from the Hunsur side.

Another signboard on the same Hunsur Road with a small space allotted for names of destinations while a larger space is allocated to an advertisement.

However, in this instance, crucial destinations such as Kalidasa Road, Railway Station, Chamundi Hill, Mysore Palace, SJCE, T.K. Layout and others are inexplicably placed on the extreme right of the signboard, rendering them ineffective for their intended purpose.

This misplacement of the destinations and directions to the right side compels commuters travelling on the left side of the two-way road to look to the right and have to slow down the vehicle to read the signages on this busy road, which is a risky proposition.

It’s important to note that faulty road signage and signals significantly contribute to traffic congestion, accidents and pile-ups. Deficiencies such as defective traffic signals, improperly positioned signboards — sometimes obscured by foliage — and inconsistent road markings often result in numerous traffic violations.

Hope the authorities will set right this wrong on the signage.