Mysore Fashion Week Season 7 concludes on a colourful note
News

Mysore Fashion Week Season 7 concludes on a colourful note

February 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Season 7 of Mysore Fashion Week (MFW) with Brand Mysuru as the concept, concluded on a colourful note at Mysore Union at Hebbal Industrial Area in city on Feb. 16, with showstopper Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur walking the ramp with a specially designed saree with features of Brand Mysuru logo.

The two-day fashion show, organised by city fashion designer Jayanthi Ballal, was a treat for fashion lovers during which 54 models walked the ramp mesmerising the audience with designer wears.

Though the concluding day of the fashion show was delayed due to hot weather, fashion lovers began to throng the event and lost themselves to the world of music and fashion. Models wearing designer dresses made the event a grand success.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayanthi Ballal said that as Mysuru is a tourist hub, tourists in large numbers visit Mysuru and added that MFW was organised to introduce the famous Mysore Silk among other Mysore products to the younger generation. Pointing out that MFW Season 7 was a grand success, Jayanthi said that if the Tourism Department extends its co-operation, a fashion show in a bigger level will be organised, which would also help the tourism industry in Mysuru.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching