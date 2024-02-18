Mysore Fashion Week Season 7 concludes on a colourful note

February 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Season 7 of Mysore Fashion Week (MFW) with Brand Mysuru as the concept, concluded on a colourful note at Mysore Union at Hebbal Industrial Area in city on Feb. 16, with showstopper Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur walking the ramp with a specially designed saree with features of Brand Mysuru logo.

The two-day fashion show, organised by city fashion designer Jayanthi Ballal, was a treat for fashion lovers during which 54 models walked the ramp mesmerising the audience with designer wears.

Though the concluding day of the fashion show was delayed due to hot weather, fashion lovers began to throng the event and lost themselves to the world of music and fashion. Models wearing designer dresses made the event a grand success.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayanthi Ballal said that as Mysuru is a tourist hub, tourists in large numbers visit Mysuru and added that MFW was organised to introduce the famous Mysore Silk among other Mysore products to the younger generation. Pointing out that MFW Season 7 was a grand success, Jayanthi said that if the Tourism Department extends its co-operation, a fashion show in a bigger level will be organised, which would also help the tourism industry in Mysuru.