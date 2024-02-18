60 fish found dead at Kukkarahalli Lake
February 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A large number of fish of different species were found dead at Kukkarahalli Lake on Friday. The incident was brought to attention by morning walkers who noticed the fish carcasses along the Lake’s edge.

Responding to the report, S.K. Mujavar, Assistant Director of Horticulture at the University  of Mysore (UoM), along with staff, visited the site and, with the assistance of fishermen, collected the dead fish.

Mujavar remarked, “It’s not uncommon for aquatic creatures like fish to perish due to contaminated water, often stemming from sewage influx, which diminishes oxygen levels. Despite halting sewage flow into the Lake, the continued occurrence of fish deaths without a clear cause is concerning.”

It is speculated that fish near the embankment may have succumbed to the intense heat, given the current high temperatures. Similar incidents have occurred before, with approximately 50 to 60 fish perishing this time due to the hot weather.

Mujavar emphasised the need to ascertain the precise cause by sending samples of both lake water and dead fish to the laboratory for analysis.

Experts have already assessed the area and efforts are underway to identify solutions to prevent future fish fatalities.

UoM Vice- Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath expressed regret over the fish deaths at Kukkarahalli Lake, assuring that appropriate action will be taken pending the laboratory reports.

He noted the absence of rainfall and sewage contamination in Lake water, attributing the current fish deaths primarily to high temperatures.

Nevertheless, some morning walkers and evening strollers at the lake hold UoM authorities accountable, criticising them for inadequate maintenance of the Lake water to ensure cleanliness for aquatic life.

