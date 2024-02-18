Heritage Committee steps in to renovate MCC building

February 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to safeguard the rich heritage of Mysuru, the District Heritage Committee has decided to conserve the historic Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) building on New Sayyaji Rao Road so that the future generations can continue to appreciate the city’s rich historical tapestry.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is the Chairman of the Heritage Committee, the crucial Committee meeting that was convened on Wednesday highlighted growing concerns over the deteriorating condition of the iconic structure. Members expressed alarm over the building’s weakening structure, attributing it to leaks in the roof which pose a significant risk.

During deliberations, heritage experts shed light on the issue, emphasising that rainwater seepage through the roof had led to structural vulnerabilities. They pointed out that previous interventions, particularly during the installation of solar equipment where nails were driven into the ceiling, had caused further damage by creating openings for rainwater to seep into walls, weakening them.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, retired Professor from the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore Prof. N.S. Rangaraju cautioned that without prompt and effective repairs, the heritage Corporation building could suffer a fate similar to that of other iconic structures like Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market.

In response to these concerns, the Committee recommended immediate repair and maintenance work, stressing the need for skilled labour to undertake preservation efforts in line with the heritage guidelines. This recommendation found favour with the heritage stakeholders, who pledged their support for the initiative.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Commissioner of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage A. Devaraju, Deputy Director Manjula, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Town Planner Shesha, along with Committee members Vijay Rao, Lokesh and others were present.