State power production to touch 60,000 MW: CM Siddaramaiah

February 18, 2024

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced in the State budget for 2024-25 that the electricity production in the State will be increased from present 32,000 megawatts to 60,000 megawatts in the next 7 years, by attracting more investments to the energy sector.

“About 63% of power produced in the State is from renewable sources of energy. Because of the encouraging policies of the Government, private investments worth thousands of crores are flowing into the State. The policies of the State Government will be made more investor friendly,” said the CM.

Continuing, he said that to make farmers more self-reliant, 40,000 solar pumpsets are being set up in the State at a cost of Rs.1,174 crore under PM-KUSUM Scheme. The Central Government’s share is 30% and the subsidy provided by the State Government has been increased from 30% to 50%, added CM Siddaramaiah.

“Karnataka Power Corporation Limited is installing Floating Solar and Ground Mounted Solar Units in association with various agencies. Under the Feeder Level Solarisation of agriculture connected pumpsets, steps have been taken to produce 1,320 megawatts of decentralised power which will benefit 3.37 lakh farmers. In addition, by implementing 1,192 megawatts solar programme, we intend to solarise 4.30 lakh IP pumpsets,” said the Chief Minister.

Green Hydrogen is the future energy, and the State Government is setting up a 300-Kilowatt Green Hydrogen Unit on experimental basis at a cost of Rs.10 crore under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) fund on the basis of self-reliable unit. In addition, the State Government will also formulate a Green Hydrogen policy.

To promote electric vehicles (EV), 2.500 EV Charging centers will be set up under public-private partnership. Besides, 100 charging stations will be set up by Escoms at a cost of Rs.35 crore, said CM Siddaramaiah.