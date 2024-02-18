Job aspirants fume over far-away exam centres

February 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The authorities’ lack of consideration in assigning exam centres for job aspirants in the State has provoked considerable anger, compounded by the absence of efforts to address their concerns.

These exams are conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), State Police and other Government Departments.

Examination centres are being assigned haphazardly, causing significant inconvenience to job seekers.

Many are compelled to travel long distances from their homes or places of residence, adding unnecessary strain to an already challenging process.

For instance, the candidates of Mysuru are allotted schools and colleges in far away North Karnataka like Raichur or Belagavi as exam centres. Some are given the exam centres in Mangaluru, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru and candidates from those places are put to Mysuru.

As these exams are scheduled to start in the morning, the candidates have to travel 500 to 600 kms distance on the eve itself and stay overnight to avoid last-minute hassles. Expenditure-wise, they have to spend thousands of rupees.

If the candidate is new to the place, he or she has to search for the location of the exam centre, which at times proves a laborious task.

By the time they reach the exam centre, they would have lost much of their energy with minimum enthusiasm to write the exam. To avoid the risk, some of the candidates even skip the exam.

The only solution is the allotment of exam centres in a rather scientific manner, either at the district centre or the neighbouring districts of respective candidates. They will benefit not just from reduced travel time but also from spending more, which would eventually contribute to the increase in attendance at the exam centres.

The authorities should adopt a pragmatic approach to preventing mishaps. If the current practice of assigning exam centres based on arbitrary decisions persists, it may dissuade financially challenged unemployed graduates from participating in exams due to associated expenses.