Hundreds take part in Mass Surya Namaskar in city

February 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts from across the city took part in the 108 Mass Surya Namaskara event organised by Mysuru Yoga Okkuta as part of its 23rd anniversary and Ratha Sapthami, in front of Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple at the Palace North gate here on Friday early morning.

Those who participated included Yoga students from various Yoga Associations such as Maruti, Chaitanya, Paramahamsa Yoga Kendras, Mysuru Academy of Yoga, students from different educational institutions and members of the public.

Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Mysuru Yoga Okkuta President Dr. A.S. Chandrashekar, T. Jalendra Kumar, Shantaram, Dr. B.P. Murthy, M.S. Rameshkumar, K.G. Devaraj, Shivaprasad and others were present.

Special Pujas

As part of Ratha Sapthami, special pujas were performed at all temples inside Mysore Palace premises on Friday morning. A total of 8 Raths (Chariots) were offered pujas on being brought to the main gate of the Palace. After the completion of rituals, the devotees were allowed to have darshan of deities- Sri Bhuvaneshwari, Trineshwara Swamy, Lakshmiramanaswamy, Mahalakshmidevi, Prasanna, Vedavarahaswamy, Khille Venkataramanaswamy and Gayatri Ammanavaru.

Hundreds of devotees from across the city visited the Palace and had darshan of the deities on the special occasion.

Utsava held

As part of Ratha Saptami, a Utsava was held at Sri Lakshminarasimhaswamy temple on Kalidasa Road on Friday. The Ustava was held under the guidance of Temple Manager Vidwan K.R. Yoganarasimhan (Muruli).