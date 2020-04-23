MCC supplies drinking water to quarantined areas through tankers

April 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which has taken a lot of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, is now supplying RO (Reverse Osmosis) water through tankers to quarantined areas in city.

The MCC, through Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), is supplying RO water to hotspot areas namely Vijayanagar 1st and 2nd Stages, Nazarbad, Janatanagar, Kuvempunagar, J.P. Nagar, Jayalakshmipuram, Gokulam, Srirampura 2nd Stage, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Teachers Layout and Meena Bazar area daily.

Steps have been taken to prevent any problems faced by those under home quarantine pertaining to drinking water and every day, eight goods autos carrying 2,000 litres capacity tanks are supplying RO water. 20 litres RO water is provided at a cost of Rs. 10 and those under home quarantine are asked not to come out of their houses to collect water.

Following the lockdown, the District Administration has housed shelterless people in various places such as Kalyana Mantaps, hotels, lodges and other buildings. RO water is being supplied to these buildings according to the population in each building and instructions have been given not to waste water.

47 drinking water units

VVWW Executive Engineer P. Nagaraj Murthy said that to prevent disruption in drinking water supply this summer, necessary steps have been taken and added that there are 47 drinking water units and measures are taken for uninterrupted water supply so that the public will not face any problems.

Continuing, he said there are plans to provide 20 litres drinking water to the poor in MCC limits at Rs. 5 through permanent water tankers which would take off soon and added that at present eight goods autos were supplying water to various areas through tanks placed on them. More such vehicles with tanks would be deployed if need arises, he said.

“There is no problem for drinking water in Mysuru. There is a daily requirement of 267.14 MLD water in city which is being fulfilled. Steps have also been taken to supply water to houses of those under home quarantine. Goods auto driver, a helper and water man accompany the vehicle carrying water tank and also officials are inspecting the supply,” Nagaraj Murthy added.