Coins strewn on road sparks jitters in Corona-hit Mysuru

April 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Coins found scattered in Boti Bazaar area of COVID-hit Mysuru gave traders a scare yesterday. Jittery traders claimed that the coins were thrown to spread the killer virus. The situation was, however, diffused by the Police and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) staff.

In normal circumstances, perhaps people would not hesitate to pick up coins strewn on the road. But in times of COVID-19, people may not take the risk of doing that.

Yesterday, the Aane Sarot Road of Boti Bazaar area was buzzing with activity since early in the morning with traders and merchants opening their shops and fruit Mandis, waiting for customers. A tea shop vendor, who came to open his shop near a footpath that connects Devaraja Market, was surprised to find coins worth over Rs. 200 strewn near his shop.

The tea shop vendor, sensing an opportunity, picked up the coins and filled his cash counter. While he continued his business till about 9 am, he got some doubts about the intention of people throwing coins on the road. He had seen in television that in many areas such strange acts have been reported where the Police had to intervene and pick up the coins or currency notes with a plier or with gloves on hands.

He had seen the TV reports how Coronavirus is said to survive on objects and even currency notes and coins and in that case, the virus could indirectly transfer from one person to another. Panicking, the tea vendor reported the incident to a friend who alerted the Devaraja Police Station.

Soon, a team of MCC’s Abhaya squad arrived and the Police cordoned off the area. They seized the coins and have sent them to lab tests. Based on the directives from the MCC bosses, the entire area including the tea shop was disinfected. Disinfectant was also sprayed on the tea vendor.

MCC staff were wearing gloves and masks, thereby exercising necessary precautions. The incident, however bizarre, shows that people exercised necessary precautions to protect themselves from the pandemic especially since Mysuru became a COVID-19 hotspot.

Later, the Police and the MCC staff made public announcements to reassure merchants and customers that the area was safe and this was an act by miscreants to spread panic. They urged the merchants to alert the Police or the MCC in case such incidents are reported in future.