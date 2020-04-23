Buying cold-fever-related drugs? Medical stores will note your contact details

April 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Pharmacy shops in Mysuru will now seek the name and contact details of buyers purchasing medicines for fever, cough and common cold.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Medical shops have now been directed to maintain records of customers displaying such symptoms which are similar to the virus. The order regarding this was released to media in Mysuru by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar this morning.

Karnataka has framed Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations 2020. According to an official order signed by the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services in Karnataka, the decision was taken after a State-level Technical Expert Committee opined that Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severely Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, whose symptoms are similar to that of COVID-l9 “should be screened at the initial stages of symptoms to arrest morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19 in the community.”

By invoking the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations, the State Government has asked all chemists, druggists and pharmacies in hospitals to make an entry of the name, address, landmark and mobile number of all the persons who are provided the following drugs over the counter.

The drugs are broadly categorised as pertaining to the treatment of symptoms like fever (Antipyretics and Anti-inflammatory), cold (Antiallergic) and cough (Anti-tussive). The drugs could be Paracetamol, Paracetamol of all dosage and strength, cetirizine, chlorpheniramine etc., and all types of cough syrups.

The above said drugs either individually or in any combination are included. The chemists and druggists shall report such cases to the respective district health authorities on daily basis and are subject for verification of the records by the district health officers, or his representatives. These regulations shall come into force immediately and shall remain valid till COVID-19 ends.