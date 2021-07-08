Vaccination for children by December, opines MMC&RI Dean Dr. Nanjaraj

July 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The first round of Covaxin vaccine trial on children in several age groups has been successfully completed at Cheluvamba Hospital in city.

“There has been no side effects on any child and all of them are safe and healthy after taking the first dose of vaccine,” said Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Dean and Director, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI).

The Government of India had selected 10 Hospitals across the country to conduct the first round of Covaxin trials on children including Cheluvamba Hospital.

The vaccine trial has been going on at Children Rehabilitation Centre. Already, the children in the age groups of 12 to 18 years, 6 to 12 years and 2 to 6 years have received the first dose of vaccine in three different stages.

After administering the second dose for the kids in the age group of 6 to 12 years and 2 to 6 years, they will be under observation for 208 days.

Then, trial details will be computed from all 10 hospitals and re-confirm that there will be no side effects on children. Only after that, vaccination will be done for kids. “According to my knowledge, vaccination for kids may begin from December, this year,” Dr. Nanjaraj said.