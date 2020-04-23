Sri Ramakrishna Ashram distributes Grocery Kits

April 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar distributed grocery kits to the needy at a programme organised by Sri Ramakrishna Ashram at Viveka Smaraka premises on Narayana Shastri Road here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Ashram Swamiji is showcasing humanity by providing food to the needy at this hour of crisis. “I congratulate him as a Minister of State and personally,” he added.

Similarly, people’s representatives including MLAs, are doing such service activities and this should be a model for all, he said.

Swami Muktidanandaji urged people to stay home and maintain social distance in view of Corona outbreak.

Keeping this in view, the needy are provided with all the necessary items including soap, cloth and food kit, he said and suggested people to wash their hands frequently and avoid infection.

“We are also distributing food grains so that the poor should not starve,” he mentioned.

On the occasion, the Minister paid homage to Swami Vivekananda’s portrait at Viveka Smaraka and also to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Holy Mother Sharada Devi.

MLA L. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, BJP leader H.V. Rajeev and others were present on the occasion.