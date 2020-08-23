Irwin Road-widening picks up pace: Portion of District Industries Centre demolished

August 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Works on demolition of properties for the widening of Irwin Road picked up pace with the demolition of a portion of the District Industries Centre (DIC) building near Government Ayurveda College Circle on Thursday.

A portion of the DIC building measuring 10ft. wide and 300 ft. in length was demolished using an earth excavation machine under the supervision of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-6 Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nagaraj and other officials.

The construction of concrete box drains, median, footpath, installation of heritage lamp posts are going on simultaneously, AC Nagaraj said and added that the tenders for the works have been awarded to two contractors to complete the works soon besides stating that out of the total 86 properties to be demolished, 84 properties have been demolished so far.

It may be recalled that the widening works of Irwin Road in the heart of the city was launched in 2018.

The all-important Irwin Road, which connects the Taluk Office (Mini Vidhana Soudha), Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Head Post Office, K.R. Hospital, Government Ayurveda College, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Railway Station, Devaraj Market, Bamboo Bazar, Ashoka Road and several other key offices and spots, was always buzzing with activity, with thousands of vehicles passing through the stretch day and night.

Due to high density of vehicles, especially during peak hours, the road used to witness frequent traffic jams and snarls as it was very narrow for the present day traffic thus causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists and the pedestrians alike.

As the road was witnessing huge traffic jams almost every day, the MCC had decided to widen this rather narrow road from 12 mts to 18 mts.