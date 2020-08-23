Akshay Kumar’s episode of Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild to première on Sept. 11

August 23, 2020

New Delhi: The special episode of Bear Grylls’ ‘Into the Wild’, featuring actor Akshay Kumar as a guest inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, will première on Sept. 11, the actor announced. Recently, the British TV host has featured everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actor Rajinikanth on the adventure show.

Akshay Kumar’s episode will première for Discovery Plus India members on Sept. 11 at 8 pm while it will air on Discovery Channel at 8 pm on Sept. 14. “You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild,” Akshay wrote on Twitter, sharing a teaser for the episode, which sees the actor and the host in a jungle environment, swinging towards each other on ropes.

The teaser features both Akshay and show host Bear Grylls in interesting ‘Into The Wild’ moments. Bear Grylls described his new “adventure buddy” in these words: “Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary Akshay Kumar.”

The actor shot for the episode in January this year at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. A Bollywood report quoted a source as saying, “Akshay Kumar makes for an ideal guest on Man Vs Wild. He’s agile, energetic and quite fit as we all know. He can easily roam around in the difficult terrain of the forest and make for great company with Bear Grylls. Akshay hopes to learn the survival techniques from Bear. The British adventurer too hopes to imbibe some of his admirable qualities. We assure it’ll be an episode to watch out for!”

Akshay Kumar, who spent over six hours inside the core area of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, was bowled over and overwhelmed by nature in its wild form. The actor, being an adventure enthusiast, crossed a rope over Moolehole River to check out parts of Tiger Road in the core area of the Reserve. The team shot at Tiger Road and two other places and most parts of the shooting took place around Rampura elephant camp in Moolehole range.

Among the celebrities that have featured on the show are actors Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer, basketball star Michael Jordan and President Barack Obama. Akshay is currently in the UK, where he has commenced the shoot of his upcoming spy film, ‘Bell Bottom’, which also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Ahead of Akshay Kumar, megastar Rajinikanth also featured in an episode of ‘Into The Wild’, which was also shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special appearance on an episode of Bear Grylls ‘Into The Wild’, when they made a trip to Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park.