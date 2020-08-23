August 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. S. A. Mohan Krishna, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru, has been selected for ‘Performance Excellence Award’ by second International Academic and Research Excellence Awards (IARE) – 2020 in recognition of his achievements in research and academics. This award summit will be held on Oct. 3, 2020 at Goa.

Dr. Mohan Krishna has published over 90 papers in peer reviewed international journals and presented papers at Qatar and Singapore and also in various parts of Karnataka.

He is in the editorial and reviewer board for nearly 100 reputed referred international journals including the Elsevier and Springer. He has authored three books in the stream of engineering —‘A Text Book on Cryogenics’, ‘A Book on Illustrative Problems in Engineering Thermodynamics’ and ‘A Book for Competitive Examinations in Mechanical Engineering.’

A research supervisor, he is a life member and member of various professional bodies. He is the recipient of NIE Gold Medal, Dr. Raj Achievement Technology Award, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya Achievement Award, Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Achievement Award, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Education Award, Dr. Satish Dhawan Achievement Award, Sir C V Raman Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Raja Ramanna Award, Dr. U.R. Rao Achievement International Excellence Award and many more in the field of science, education, engineering, astronomy and technology. He has been given three honorary doctorates by three Universities.