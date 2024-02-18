MCC Budget focuses on green initiatives

February 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash, who is also the MCC (Mysuru City Corporation) Administrative Officer, presented a Rs.1,067.06 crore budget of the civic body for the year 2024-25 here yesterday.

The budget lays emphasis on green initiatives like disposal of legacy waste, recycling of plastic, installation of solar power panels and Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) theme park. The Budget also envisages a slew of projects for the development of the city, including augmentation of water supply, building debris recycling plant and introduction of pay and park system, among others.

The MCC expects a revenue of Rs.1,067.06 crore and proposes an expenditure of Rs.1,060.18 crore, thus leading to a surplus of Rs.6.88 crore for the 2024-25 financial year. In addition, the MCC is expecting a grant of Rs. 25 crore from the Government.

The MCC has projected to collect a revenue of Rs. 204.80 crore through property tax, Rs. 79.85 crore through water tax and UGD fee. Rs. 13.2 crore through building license and other fees, Rs. 6.35 crore from Trade License, Rs.3.09 crore through rentals from commercial complexes, markets and others in 2024-25.

Green initiatives

The Corporation plans to speed up implementation of bio-mining and re-mediation project, to dispose 6.01 lakh tonnes of legacy waste on 22 acres landfill at Vidyaranyapuram Compost Unit. The MCC has planned to hire 336 more employees via SHGs and NGOs for segregation of solid waste at source and collection.

The civic body has proposed to establish a building debris waste plant on 9.5 acres of land near Sathagalli Bus Depot. It has also planned to build a plastic recycling plant of 50 TPD capacity, under PPP model for scientific disposal of plastics generated in city. Installation of solar panels in three solid waste management plants through CSR funds is also planned.

This apart, there are plans to develop Cheluvamba Park in Vontikoppal as a RWH theme park, in order to create public awareness on rainwater harvesting.

Other plans include adoption of E-office technology at MCC Main Office and all zonal offices, construction of a new building for MCC Zone-9 Office, which is currently functioning from a MUDA Building in Gayathripuram.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff and other officials were present.

Pay-and-park

The MCC plans to introduce Pay-and-park facility on D. Devaraj Urs Road, multi-level parking complex in Town Hall (Rangacharlu Memorial Hall) premises in the heart of the city and at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road, to ease traffic movement. Also, plans are afoot for further improvement of facilities at the Town Hall Multi-Level Parking complex.

Water and UGD

The Underground Drainage (UGD) system will be expanded and a new UGD line stretching to 15 km will be laid at a cost of Rs. 80 crore. There are also plans to develop 35 km main UGD lines by connecting them to sewage treatment plants. Also, the upgradation of Kabini-Kembaalu water treatment plant with 60 MLD to 120 MLD capacity will be taken up this year.

Trin Trin

Trin Trin, the city’s public bicycle-sharing initiative will be expanded in the second phase of the project, which also envisages addition of more docking hubs in the city. The city already has 1,000 pedal assist bicycles, with GPS tracking and 100 docking hubs.

Lakes and parks

The MCC plans to rejuvenate Devanur Lake with treated sewage water from surrounding areas. The civic body plans to develop Kalyanis (Water tanks) at Bogadi Lake, Ayyajayyanahundi, Thippayyanakere and Saraswathipuram comprehensively. The other plans include development of Sainika Park at Dattagalli, park near the Old DC Office building, Kalyanagiri Park, Kadalivana Park and Akbar Ali Park. The other proposals include development of prominent circles of city with CSR funds.