Nalwadi statue installed at MMC&RI

November 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the city’s Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) celebrating its centenary next year (1924-2024), a Statue of erstwhile Mysuru ruler Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was installed in the MMC&RI premises facing the Cheluvamba Hospital building of K.R.Hospital here this morning.

The statue will be unveiled by erstwhile Mysuru Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar next week.

The 1962 batch of MMC&RI has sponsored the statue with the support of MAA (Mysore Medical college Alumni Association).

The MMC&RI, which is one of the oldest Medical colleges in the country was established in 1924, thanks to the far sightedness of the visionary ruler of Mysuru Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The statue is a monolith sculpted from ‘Krishna Shile’ (Black Granite) and is nearly 8 ft. in height. The statue was sculpted at Shivarapatna in Kolar district.

The ground breaking ceremony for the installation of statue was done on Oct.12, 2023 and the construction of the pedestal, which is a 3.5 ft height monolithic platform, was completed recently.

Today, the statue was installed in the presence of MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, former Dean Dr. Dinesh, MMC&RI alumni of the 1962 batch — Dr. Udayshankar, Dr. V.Lakshminarayan and others.