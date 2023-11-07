Former Chikkamagaluru MP D.B. Chandre Gowda passes away

November 7, 2023

Had a rare distinction of representing all four Houses of Democracy from multiple political parties

Mysore/Mysuru: Daradahalli Byregowda Chandre Gowda (D.B. Chandre Gowda), a distinguished senior politician in Karnataka, passed away at his residence in Daradahalli, Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district during the early hours of today. He was 87 years old.

He is survived by his wife B.S. Poorna and four daughters.

One of his most remarkable achievements was his representation of various political parties over five decades in Karnataka’s political landscape. He was associated with the Praja Socialist Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga, Janata Party, Janata Dal, Indian National Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, making him a unique figure in Karnataka’s political history.

Chandre Gowda had the distinction of serving in all four Houses of Democracy in India — Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In addition to being elected to all four Houses of the Legislature in the country, he served as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly from 1983 to 1985. An Advocate by profession, Chandre Gowda entered electoral politics in 1971.

D.B. Chandre Gowda was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1971 from Chikkamagaluru as a Congress candidate. During his second term, he resigned as a member to allow Indira Gandhi to contest from Chikkamagaluru and re-enter Parliament in 1978, in the post-Emergency scenario.

Subsequently, Chandre Gowda became a member of the Legislative Council and served in the D. Devaraj Urs cabinet. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Thirthahalli in 1983 and 1989, and from Sringeri in 1999. He also held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly.

Chandre Gowda also served as the minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs in the S.M. Krishna-led Congress government. He later joined the BJP and was elected to Parliament from the Bengaluru North constituency in 2009. He also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1986 to 1989.

Chandre Gowda had a close association with the Kodagu district as his daughter Sangitha is married to late A.K. Subbaiah’s third son, Dinu Ponnappa, who is the brother of the current Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna.

Numerous senior leaders from various political parties are expected to pay their respects to Chandre Gowda at Daradahalli later today.

The family has informed the media that the mortal remains will be kept at Adyanthaya Rangamandira in Mudigere between 2 pm and 6 pm, and the last rites will be held at the family estate, Poornachandra Estate in Daradahalli, on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Condoled: The Mysore Race Club has in a press release condoled the death of its very senior member D.B. Chandre Gowda.