City doc dies during trekking

July 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A young doctor from the city died of heart attack during trekking in Chikkamagaluru district, yesterday afternoon.

Dr. Rakshit (27), a resident of J.P. Nagar, who was a fresh MBBS graduate, is the deceased. He was among a six-member group of trekkers that had gone for trekking from Samsa village to Netravathi peak, through Kudremukh Hill in Kalasa taluk of Chikkamagaluru in the early morning hours. After reaching the peak, Rakshit complained of chest pain and breathed his last on the spot.

With the help of locals, the body of Rakshit was brought to a hospital in Kalasa.