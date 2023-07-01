Jayciana 2023: Two-day Annual Cultural Festival at SJCE
News

Jayciana 2023: Two-day Annual Cultural Festival at SJCE

July 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Jayciana 2023, a two-day Annual Cultural Festival has been organised at the football grounds in Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) campus, JSS Science & Technology University (JSS STU), on July 1 and 2. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion.

The Fest will be inaugurated at 6 pm today with renowned cine actor Daali Dhananjaya as the chief guest in the presence of JSS STU Registrar Dr. S.A. Dhanaraj and SJCE Principal (in-Charge) Dr. C. Nataraju. JSS STU Vice-Chancellor Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar will preside.

The day-1 features performances by actors ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya, Abhishek Ambareesh and Yashas Surya, ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’ movie team and Ananya Bhat Concert.

Day-2 on July 2 (6 pm onwards) features performances by actor Dhanveer Gowda, Vikram Ravichandran, Abhilash of upcoming Kannada movie ‘Mudhol’ & Asees Kaur Concert.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching