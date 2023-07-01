Jayciana 2023: Two-day Annual Cultural Festival at SJCE

July 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Jayciana 2023, a two-day Annual Cultural Festival has been organised at the football grounds in Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) campus, JSS Science & Technology University (JSS STU), on July 1 and 2. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion.

The Fest will be inaugurated at 6 pm today with renowned cine actor Daali Dhananjaya as the chief guest in the presence of JSS STU Registrar Dr. S.A. Dhanaraj and SJCE Principal (in-Charge) Dr. C. Nataraju. JSS STU Vice-Chancellor Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar will preside.

The day-1 features performances by actors ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya, Abhishek Ambareesh and Yashas Surya, ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’ movie team and Ananya Bhat Concert.

Day-2 on July 2 (6 pm onwards) features performances by actor Dhanveer Gowda, Vikram Ravichandran, Abhilash of upcoming Kannada movie ‘Mudhol’ & Asees Kaur Concert.