Auto drivers protest ‘Shakti’ scheme in city
July 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Distressed by Shakti scheme under which women can travel for free in KSRTC buses in the State, the public transport operators like that of autorickshaws, cabs, taxis and private buses are staring at uncertainty.

The autorickshaw owners and drivers staged a protest under the banner of Samyukta Karnataka Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners Welfare Association in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Mysore Palace North Gate, yesterday.

The protesters said: “Following the scheme, we are in dire straits for being unable to pay the rate of  interest towards bank loan. The Government should come to our rescue by waiving off the rate of interest. The Government should also form a Corporation for the welfare of workers belonging to unorganised sector like auto drivers, private commercial vehicle drivers, private bus drivers, electricians, mechanics and others who are largely dependent on their profession to                                       eke out a living.”

The protesters also demanded that action should be taken against bike taxi operators and cab aggregators, followed by providing Rs. 10 lakh compensation in the case of any accident or untoward incidents, Provident Fund (PF) and free medical facilities.

Traffic Police should stop filing cases against autorickshaws while waiting for passengers. The suicide case of auto driver Sameeulla should be probed to bring the guilty to book. Action should be taken against the Officers demanding bribe even for renewing Drivers License (DL). Moreover, there are already more number of autorickshaws in the city, with no adequate parking space. Hence, no fresh permits must be issued for the autos for next five years, the protesters demanded further.

Following the protest, a delegation of auto drivers left to Bengaluru in over 20 autos to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister.

President of Samyukta Karnataka Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners Welfare Association M.V. Sreenivas Mitra, General Secretary P. Sunil Kumar, Working President M.H. Kiran, State President of Karnataka Kavalu Pade M. Mohan Kumar Gowda, President of Karnataka Kannada Vedike Suresh Babu and several others took part in the protest.

