Expressway: ADGP Kumar mulls cancelling DL for rash driving

July 1, 2023

Mandya: ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar has said, “At the outset it appears that the 10-lane Access-Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway is unscientifically built at places which calls for taking measures at the earliest to check the rate of accidents and deaths, by discussing with the top Officers of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Bengaluru.”

Speaking to media after inspecting the stretch of the Expressway near Hanakere in Mandya taluk yesterday morning, ADGP Kumar said: “As per inspection, it appears that the bypasses and underpasses have been built unscientifically, with even water accumulating at places.

As many as 64 people have lost their lives in accidents that occurred on the Expressway in Mandya district alone, while 58 deaths were reported in Ramanagara district, which too was inspected recently. It’s not just NHAI to blame for the accidents, even the vehicle drivers should apply caution by moving at the speed of 80 to 90 kmph, as they have been presently driving at a high speed.

The speed driving will be strictly dealt by not just imposing the fine, but also by recommending Regional Transport Officers (RTO) to cancel their Driving License (DL). The licenses should be given only for those having capability. The two-wheeler riders speed at 140 kmph and meet with accident due to sudden application of brake. Besides, the instructions have been also given to conduct test for Drunken Driving near the toll plazas too.”

ADGP Alok Kumar also observed that, there is a need for installing emergency booths on the Expressway to come to the rescue of victims during accidents and also CCTV cameras. The vehicles should display reflector stickers that may act as a caution to other vehicles, while stopping or parking on the Expressway. Four Highway Patrol vehicles have also been allotted for Mandya district and the Police must regularly patrol the Highway in their respective jurisdiction, he said.