Palimaru Mutt Seer conducts Mudra Dharana in city

July 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of first Ekadashi in Ashada month, Udupi Sri Palimaru Mutt Seer Sri Vidyadheesha Teertha Sripadangal performed Shankha Chakra Mudra Dharana as part of Tapta Mudra Dharana for the devotees at Sri Krishnadhama Mutt in Saraswatipuram in the city yesterday.

Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali and Sri Krishna Trust had organised the programme that attracts devotees from various parts of the city every year.

Seer Sri Vidyadheesha Teertha Sripadamgal said: “The Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha in Ashada Masa is also called as ‘Shayani Ekadashi’. It is believed that from this day to Uththana Dwadashi, Sriman Narayana will be in Yoga Nidra (the sleep of deity). The Tapta Mudra will also help in improving the antibodies to fight the diseases that spread due to mosquitoes and insects in rainy season. Prior to Chaturmasya, the married and yathis (saints) should undergo the ritual of Mudra Dharana, which can be practiced even after Ekadashi.”

Former President of Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali Subramanya Tantri said: “The devotees who were waiting in queue since morning, were stamped Shanka and Chakra Mudras on their arm, chest and stomach. Devotees who descend from various parts will be stamped Tapta Mudra. The ingots of symbols like Shanka, Chakra, Gada and Padma will be heated in the fire of Sudarshana Homa and stamped on left and right arms — called as Tapta Mudra.”

President of Krishna Mitra Mandali Ramesh, Ravi Shastry, M.K. Puranik, Srivatsa, Suresh and others were present.

