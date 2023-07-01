Toll collection at Srirangapatna begins amidst farmers’ protest

July 1, 2023

Technical snags in FASTag capturing system cause confusion; travellers argue with toll plaza staff

Srirangapatna: The second phase of the toll collection on the 118-km 10-lane Access-Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway (NH-275) began this morning at Srirangapatna amidst protests by farmers and pro-Kannada activists.

Personnel manning the toll booths at Gananguru village after Srirangapatna near K. Shettihalli in Mandya district began issuing challans to motorists coming from Bengaluru and those proceeding towards the Capital City from 8 am.

As the toll collection began, there was a lot of confusion as most of the FASTag did not work and the commuters had to wait in long queues. Many travellers insisted on not paying the money as they had the FASTag account active and the toll system not capturing it. This led to heated arguments between the drivers and toll booth staff. Many drivers ended up paying more money as the staff were unable to tender the exact change.

According to the officers from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the toll is being levied as per the agreement reached between the NHAI and the State Government. On the issue of non-working FASTag and the resulting confusion, officers admitted that there is a technical issue that will be rectified as soon as possible.

Officials said that passes will be issued to the local white-board vehicles and till then, they will have to pay Rs. 80 as stipulated in the NHAI notice. “The registration numbers of such local vehicles will be entered in the register and they will be allowed to pass,” R.S. Singh, an official, said.

Before the toll collection began at 8 am, a group of farmers and pro-Kannada activists staged a protest holding Kannada flags in front of the Gananguru toll plaza. They demanded immediate scrapping of the toll until the basic facilities like service roads, street lights, signboards and Police patrolling are provided.

They alleged that the NHAI took land from farmers and is now not allowing the farmers to cross the roads to reach their fields and homes. They also demanded skywalks from one side to another.

Legislators appeal to CM

Meanwhile, three Legislators representing Mandya — Congress MLC Dinesh Gooligowda and same party MLAs Ravi Kumar Ganiga and Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda — have appealed to Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for his intervention in halting the toll collection at Gananguru as it will further burden motorists, who are already grappling with financial difficulties caused by inflation.

They have appealed the suspension of toll collection until all pending works related to the project are completed. The MLAs have also written letters to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department, Government of Karnataka.