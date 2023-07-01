Green drive launched to plant 1.43 lakh saplings in Mysuru District
News

Green drive launched to plant 1.43 lakh saplings in Mysuru District

July 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait jointly launched the District-level Vanamahotsava programme at the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar this morning by planting and watering a sapling.

 A host of officials and dignitaries took part in the event and notably, the participants of ‘Vruksha Andolana’ were administered an oath where they pledged themselves to increase the green cover in Mysuru and Karnataka by 33 percent. They vowed to protect trees and try their best to increase and promote declining green cover.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and other officers were present. The District Administration has targeted to plant 1.43 lakh saplings from July 1 to 7 and accordingly, saplings have been distributed to all taluks and district offices.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Green drive launched to plant 1.43 lakh saplings in Mysuru District”

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    July 1, 2023 at 8:30 pm

    While planting saplings the saplings. Should be 5-6 ft. for it to survive as advised by a forest officer during a world environment day tree planting event. Also please teach all government departments and public the CRA technique to plant saplings innovated by Dr.K.Satyagopal. IAS which makes sure the saplings survive. as water is retained near the roots using this technique.Kannada video of CRA technique. https://youtu.be/TkFjGpW23SI .let all the 1.43 lakh saplings survive , paving way towards Mysuru becoming the greenest city in India.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching