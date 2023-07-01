Green drive launched to plant 1.43 lakh saplings in Mysuru District

July 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait jointly launched the District-level Vanamahotsava programme at the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar this morning by planting and watering a sapling.

A host of officials and dignitaries took part in the event and notably, the participants of ‘Vruksha Andolana’ were administered an oath where they pledged themselves to increase the green cover in Mysuru and Karnataka by 33 percent. They vowed to protect trees and try their best to increase and promote declining green cover.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and other officers were present. The District Administration has targeted to plant 1.43 lakh saplings from July 1 to 7 and accordingly, saplings have been distributed to all taluks and district offices.