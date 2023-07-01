Green drive launched to plant 1.43 lakh saplings in Mysuru District

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait jointly launched the District-level Vanamahotsava programme at the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar this morning by planting and watering a sapling.
A host of officials and dignitaries took part in the event and notably, the participants of ‘Vruksha Andolana’ were administered an oath where they pledged themselves to increase the green cover in Mysuru and Karnataka by 33 percent. They vowed to protect trees and try their best to increase and promote declining green cover.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and other officers were present. The District Administration has targeted to plant 1.43 lakh saplings from July 1 to 7 and accordingly, saplings have been distributed to all taluks and district offices.
While planting saplings the saplings. Should be 5-6 ft. for it to survive as advised by a forest officer during a world environment day tree planting event. Also please teach all government departments and public the CRA technique to plant saplings innovated by Dr.K.Satyagopal. IAS which makes sure the saplings survive. as water is retained near the roots using this technique.Kannada video of CRA technique. https://youtu.be/TkFjGpW23SI .let all the 1.43 lakh saplings survive , paving way towards Mysuru becoming the greenest city in India.