Home Minister at Hill Temple

July 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, who arrived by road in city this morning along with his wife Kannika Parameshwari and family members, visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hill and sought the blessings of the deity.

He also broke ‘Idugai’ (coconut) in front of the temple, praying the Goddess for the well-being of the people, copious rainfall and completion of five years of Congress Government without any hurdles. Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Congress Spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh and others accompanied the Minister.

After the temple darshan, the Home Minister visited the Mysore Palace and held a closed door meeting with Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Speaking to presspersons at the Palace premises ahead of the meeting, Dr. Parameshwara, who is on his first visit to the city after becoming a Minister, said that with the rising number of fatal accidents on the newly built 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be asked to take corrective and other necessary measures to enhance the safety of motorists.

Dr. Parameshwara said that new problems on Expressway travel is surfacing with the passage of time and appropriate measures have to be taken to address the issues at the earliest.

Pointing out that ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, who inspected the Expressway recently, has given a preliminary report, Dr. Parameshwara regretted that the NHAl has failed to ensure road safety, which has resulted in frequent accidents.

Noting that Speed Limit Boards are not found on the Expressway, which is a must on such roads, he said that the NHAI will also be asked to put up such boards on the Highway. The State Government will discuss the future course of action if the NHAI fails to address all problems concerning the Expressway, he added.

“Apart from accidents, there are reports of robberies and such other crimes happening on the Expressway. Last night too, a robbery case has been reported on a stretch in Mandya district, in which the victim (a motorist), has been hospitalised after he was assaulted and robbed by miscreants. I have directed the Mandya SP to trace the miscreants and bring the culprits to book,” the Home Minister said.

Replying to a question on the high toll being charged and the setting up of second Toll Plaza at Ganangur near Srirangapatna, where toll collection has started from today, the Minister said that the NHAI does not come under the control of the State Government and as such the Congress Government cannot do anything in this regard.

The Expressway was inaugurated hurriedly ahead of the Assembly polls with many issues still left to be addressed. It is a matter of grave concern that over 60 people have lost their lives in fatal accidents on the Expressway in under four months, he rued.

Commenting on filling up vacant posts, Dr. Parameshwara said that there were over 2.5 lakh posts lying vacant in various Government Departments for years and the Government is taking steps to fill them in stages. As regards the Police Department, he said that 15,000 posts needed to be filled up and 3,500 of them will be filled up in the coming days. Also, 400 PSIs will be recruited shortly, he added.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara and his wife Kannika being greeted with a bouquet by Congress Spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh and his family members during the Minister’s visit to his house in J.P. Nagar for breakfast. MLAs Tanveer Sait and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and other Congress leaders are seen.

Referring to the implementation of Raghavendra Auradkar Committee Report on Police reforms, the Home Minister said that the report cannot be implemented in totality as there are some issues. However, issues such as weekly off for Police personnel and payment of allowances will be addressed one by one, he said adding that the Government has sought time from the Court for making its submission on the alleged PSI recruitment scam that occurred during the previous BJP Government.

He further said that the contentious APMC amended Act passed by the previous BJP Government will be withdrawn in the forthcoming Budget Session that begins from July 3.

Speaking about his visit to the Palace, he said that he was closely associated with Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar for years and as such he visiting the Palace out of regards for the Royal family.

Dr. Parameshwara later went to Gombe Thotti in the Palace premises where he offered prayers to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and other Congress leaders were present.