ABVP seeks more buses

July 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Various college students, led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), staged a protest demanding adequate bus facility for school and college students in the city yesterday morning.

The students staged a protest in front of old Deputy Commissioner’s office on Krishnaraja Boulevard and complained that the students from rural parts of Mysuru district are put into severe trouble due to lack of buses on time, due to which they are also unable to attend the classes. In this wake, additional buses should be operated for the convenience of rural students.

Due to lack of required number of buses, each of the buses are overloaded in both morning and evening hours. A week ago, a student fell off a bus and suffered injuries and hence, more number of buses should be operated to avoid the rush, the protesters demanded.

Mysuru District Convener of ABVP Shivu, Prajwal, Preetham, Datta, Dinesh, Srikanta, Dinesh Kumar and others took part in the protest.