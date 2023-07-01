T. Narasipur man killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

July 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A 31-year-old man was killed on the spot, while his friend sustained serious injuries when a speeding car rammed into them in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening.

While the deceased has been identified as Siddaraju (31), son of Bannaiah, a resident of Ganiganakoppal in T. Narasipur taluk, the injured is Ravi, who has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

On Wednesday evening, Siddaraju, along with his brother Rajesh, friend Ravi and relatives, had been to Banniamman Temple in Tamil Nadu. As there was a delay in having the darshan of the presiding deity, they decided to stay overnight at the house of a relative in the nearby village and were proceeding towards the village.

While proceeding towards the village, Siddaraju and Ravi stopped the Scorpio vehicle to attend nature’s call and were returning to their vehicle when a speeding car rammed into them, killing Siddaraju on the spot and injuring Ravi.

A case has been registered at the jurisdictional Police Station, said deceased Siddaraju’s brother Rajesh. Siddaraju leaves behind his parents, wife, two children and a host of relatives and friends. The body was brought to the village on Thursday night and the last rites were held at Ganiganakoppal village yesterday.