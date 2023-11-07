Heavy rains cause havoc in city

November 7, 2023

Downpour predicted for two more days

Mysore/Mysuru: Last evening’s relentless downpour of moderate to heavy rains unleashed untold misery upon the city, severely disrupting normal life. The unrelenting rainfall led to several trees getting uprooted and rainwater infiltrating houses in low-lying areas. The residents endured a sleepless night, grappling with the arduous task of removing water that had flooded into their homes.

The rain began around 6.30 pm and continued incessantly until approximately 10 pm, followed by a drizzle that persisted until 2 am. While certain parts of the city bore the brunt of heavy rainfall, other areas experienced comparatively milder showers. The roads in regions where the rainfall was heaviest transformed into small streams, with manholes overflowing and their contents mingling with rainwater.

Manhole bursts open near Jaladarshini Guest House

Consequences of heavy rains were still evident this morning when a manhole burst open near Jaladarshini Guest House, which houses the residence of the Deputy Commissioner and the offices of the Member of Parliament and other high-profile elected representatives and officers. The overflow of sewage-mixed water on the road created an unbearable stench.

Two-wheeler riders on their way to offices faced severe hardships as they had to navigate the road with sewage water being sprayed on them. The manhole is responsible for carrying sewage from the CFTRI housing complex and nearby quarters. According to the staff at the official accommodations, every heavy rainfall event results in the manhole bursting open.

Low-lying neighbourhoods hit

In low-lying neighbourhoods like Metagalli and Vontikoppal, households were particularly hard-hit, as rainwater inundated their homes. Residents were forced to work late into the night, tirelessly draining the water from their residences.

Across the city, five huge trees were uprooted, posing additional hazards and obstructions on Pulikeshi Road, near Apollo Hospital, Saraswathipuram, in front of Bandanthamma Temple Road, and Jodi Basava Road in Kuvempunagar.

Handlooms drenched

MCC’s Abhaya team sprang into action early the next morning to clear the fallen trees, ensuring smoother traffic flow through the affected areas. At the Dasara Expo Grounds, the rain inundated various stalls, the amusement park area, and the walking paths. Visitors faced challenges as slush filled most of the walkways, impacting their experience.

For stall owners, especially those selling handloom, clothes, and textiles under zinc sheet roofs, rainwater seeped into the stalls, drenching their goods. The stall owners were observed drying their wares under the morning sun.

Furthermore, the management of the Amusement Park planned to meet with Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) CEO Rajesh to request the application of M-Sand on the slush-filled walkways within the amusement park area to enhance visitors’ experience.

At J.K. Grounds

Meanwhile, minor puddles were observed in J.K. Grounds, where Deepavali cracker vendors’ stalls were being set up. While yesterday’s rain didn’t pose a major issue, if heavy rainfall persists for two to three days, it could result in the grounds being waterlogged, potentially affecting the cracker sales.

This morning, a team of officials and staff from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) conducted thorough inspections of the city’s drainage systems, identifying blockages and working to clear them, with the aim of facilitating the smooth flow of rainwater through the drains.

The forecast predicts that moderate to heavy rainfall will continue for the next two days. In Gokulam, the compound wall of the ESI Hospital quarters collapsed under the relentless downpour. The Horticulture Department and MUDA have also joined hands with the MCC to address issues related to the rain.

In addition to the uprooted trees, many trees across the city have been toppled by the force of the rain, necessitating the Abhaya team’s continuous efforts to clear fallen trees and remove mud and gravel that have washed onto the roads.