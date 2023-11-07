Rectify Black Spots in District, save lives: ADC Lokanath

November 7, 2023

Reckless driving: 50 vehicle permits revoked in 86 cases

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Road Safety Committee convened a meeting in city yesterday to address a pressing issue — Black Spots identified throughout the district and the imperative safety measures needed to prevent accidents.

During the meeting, which saw participation from the District Administration, National and State Highway officials, the Police, Public Works Department, KSRTC and Transport Department, concerns were also raised about the escalating congestion on city roads and highways.

Chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) R. Lokanath, the meeting put a spotlight on the peril faced by vehicle users in areas identified as Black Spots and called upon officials to prioritise addressing this concern.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) identifies Black Spots, which are stretches that have garnered notoriety for accidents. In the realm of road safety management, an accident Black Spot refers to a location with a historical concentration of road traffic accidents.

Such concentrations may be attributed to various factors, including sharp drops or corners in straight roads, obstructed visibility at hidden junctions on fast roads or inadequate warning signs at crossroads. If a 500-metre stretch experiences over 10 accidents leading to loss of life in three years, it is designated as a Black Spot.

ADC Lokanath emphasised that numerous accidents have occurred on roads like the Mysuru-Varakodu Road, a segment of National Highway 766, Mysuru-Hunsur Road and Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road. It was underscored that the identification and rectification of roadside hazards must be initiated, with suitable markings and sign boards on these spots.

Lokanath called upon officials to personally inspect all the Black Spots and implement corrective measures to prevent accidents. He underlined that many Black Spots can be attributed to road engineering issues and gradients, suggesting solutions such as the installation of scientifically designed road humps, warning signs and reflective mirrors to avert accidents.

Furthermore, he directed the officials to take steps to reduce the accident rate, emphasising the importance of coordination with the Police, RTO, KSRTC, NHAI and State Highway authorities to address the problem of accidents and Black Spots. He also urged the Police to proactively rectify Black Spots by trimming vegetation that obstructs vehicle movement and hampers visibility.

Lokanath also proposed a review of the number of accidents that have occurred in the district thus far in the coming days. The meeting highlighted the stringent measures taken against reckless driving in the city, with 50 vehicle permits already revoked in 86 cases, as announced by RTO officials.