Echo of three deaths due to unscientific road humps : Action against officials for negligence, assures DC

February 14, 2024

Dr. Rajendra chairs Road Safety Committee meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to a string of recent accidents in the heart of Mysuru city resulting in the tragic loss of four lives — three attributed to poorly designed road humps and one to a falling tree — Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Mysuru’s Deputy Commissioner, chaired a Road Safety Committee meeting this morning. The aim was to emphasise and prioritise road safety measures and prevent future tragedies.

The meeting convened at the DC Office, saw Dr. Rajendra stressing the criticality of adhering to stringent roadway regulations and safety protocols. He shed light on the recent tragedies along the Mysore University Road (Bogadi Main Road), where three lives were lost due to unscientifically designed road humps.

Dr. Rajendra committed to holding accountable those responsible for the oversight and emphasised the imperative of raising public awareness during road maintenance and construction endeavours.

“The District Administration will recommend action against the officials responsible for the lapse,” the DC said.

Mysuru, renowned for its tourism, faces challenges with improperly managed roads leading to accidents. Dr. Rajendra called for the installation of signboards directing travellers to various tourist destinations and underlined the need to clear illegal encroachments hindering pedestrian movement on sidewalks.

Furthermore, the DC stressed the urgency of cutting down and pruning hazardous trees and branches. He asked the officials to coordinate with the Forest Department and take action promptly. Additionally, the DC has ordered an inspection of unauthorised and unscientific road humps across the city and asked the officers to submit a report to the Police Department within a week to decide whether to retain or remove the hump.

The meeting also shed light on the alarming number of accidents in rural areas of Mysuru, with 16 fatalities recorded in January alone. Dr. Rajendra stressed the importance of investigating the root causes of these accidents to implement effective preventative measures.

To alleviate traffic congestion, measures were proposed to regulate the parking of goods vehicles in Shivarampet Circle, ensuring loading and unloading activities occur off the main road and during non-peak hours. Dr. Rajendra urged regular training sessions for drivers of autos, goods vehicles, and buses to reinforce traffic safety regulations.

The meeting was attended by key officials including MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, PWD Executive Engineer Raju and representatives from various departments.